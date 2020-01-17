“When the officer got out, the coyote literally came out of nowhere and attacked him, unprovoked,” said Sgt. James Fuqua, police spokesman. “All he could do was punch it to defend himself.”

A Columbus, Ohio, police freeway patrol officer assisting a stranded motorist Thursday night was attacked by a coyote.

The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. as Officer Jim Tripp stopped along the exit ramp on Interstate 70 east near Hamilton Road.

The coyote backed into a wooded area and Tripp called for backup. When the second officer arrived, the animal lunged at both officers, who tried to hit it with a stun gun but failed.

The second officer then used a shotgun to put the animal down, Fuqua said.

Tripp was bitten on the lower leg, Fuqua said, and was taken in stable condition to a hospital for treatment.

The coyote’s carcass will be tested for rabies.

