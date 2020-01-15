Texas State (10-8, 3-4) vs. Louisiana-Monroe (6-10, 2-5)

Fant-Ewing Coliseum, Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Nijal Pearson and Texas State will go up against JD Williams and Louisiana-Monroe. Pearson has scored 27 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 24.6 over his last five games. Williams is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Texas State's Pearson, Eric Terry and Marlin Davis have combined to account for 46 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 78 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

SUN BELT IMPROVEMENT: The Warhawks have scored 65.9 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they put up against non-conference foes.NIJAL IS A FORCE: Pearson has connected on 39.4 percent of the 109 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 11 of 25 over the last three games. He's also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-7 when they allow 68 or more points and 10-1 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Warhawks are 0-8 when they score 62 points or fewer and 6-2 when they exceed 62.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Warhawks. Louisiana-Monroe has 26 assists on 61 field goals (42.6 percent) across its previous three contests while Texas State has assists on 44 of 69 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Sun Belt teams. The Bobcats have averaged 22.8 free throws per game, including 25.3 per game against conference opponents.

