A $3.284 million contract has been awarded to a Duncanville company to improve sewer services in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The Tuscaloosa City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to award the project to GFC Construction Inc., the lowest of five bidders for the Queen City Sewer Jumper–21st Avenue project.

Set to begin early next month and finish by the end of July, this project is meant to alleviate sewage capacity concerns in an area that has become inundated with student-based apartments in recent years.

Almost 1,900 new bedrooms have been constructed within or approved for the blocks immediately west of Bryant-Denny Stadium as developers seized on zoning rules allowing developments in this area to extend higher and pack in more units.

This has put on strain on three primary areas of the city’s sewer system that serves this part of town, pushing some areas to 85 percent capacity or more during peak periods.

To correct this, officials in early 2019 laid out a plan that would reduce the peak periods of use to about 50 percent capacity.

This plan calls for improving sewer lines at Paul W. Bryant Drive and Queen City Avenue, University Boulevard at Red Drew Avenue, and Pinehurst located just north of University Boulevard.

These upgrades would be tied and connected into upgrades the city constructed during prior projects to improve downtown Tuscaloosa and portions of Jack Warner Parkway.

This is the crux of the Queen City Sewer Jumper project.

In addition to installing a larger sewer pipe from the intersection of Paul W. Bryant Drive and Queen City Avenue to the intersection of Eighth Street and 21st Avenue, this work also will install sanitary sewer improvements along Queen City Avenue from Bryant Drive to Ninth Street and along Ninth Street between 21st and 20th avenues.

This project is not related, however, to an ongoing dispute on how to improve another sewer line near The Strip.

On Tuesday, the City Council’s finance committee delayed for another two weeks a decision on how to proceed with an estimated $1.3 million replacement of a terra cotta sewer line that is nearing capacity about 1,000 feet from the “HERE Tuscaloosa” student-based housing project.

This estimated $80 million development, with a total of 255 units in studio, one-, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom configurations, will replace will replace 107 bedrooms that recently were cleared from the 1.63-acre site at the corner of Sixth Street and Frank Thomas/12th Avenue.

City officials have said they will not issue a certificate-of-occupancy for this development until this line is replaced.

The developers are offering to pay for some of the repair, but are asking the City Council to fund the balance.

Mayor Walt Maddox, however, has said that he believes funding this sewer line improvement will only benefit the HERE Tuscaloosa developers at the expense of city taxpayers.

The City Council’s finance committee could decide on how to proceed with this repair at its Jan. 28 meeting.

