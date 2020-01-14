NEW ORLEANS — Joe Burrow summed up the feeling of Monday night in two simple words — “Feels good.”

For the first time since 2007, the No. 1 college football team in the country hails from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 behind the arm and talents of its Heisman Trophy winning quarterback.

Still in his turf-stained uniform with his coach, Ed Orgeron, on his right and linebacker Patrick Queen on his left, Burrow spoke of what it meant to be a champion and hero for years to come in the state Louisiana.

“I mean, this is special,” Burrow said. “This doesn't happen – this doesn't come around every year. This is a special group of guys that really came together and it's as close of a group as I've ever been around. I'm just so happy I was able to do it with Coach O, Patrick and the rest of the guys in that locker room.”

Burrow finished the game with 463 yards and five touchdowns through the air and another 58 yards and a score on the ground. For his efforts, he was named the game’s offensive MVP — just another award in an endless stream for one of the best to ever wear the purple and gold.

In the process of what is already being called the best season in LSU history, Burrow was the shining star.

By the time it was all over, he broke the NCAA single-season passing touchdown record (60), the highest efficiency rating (201.97) and the most touchdowns responsible for (65).

For the College Football Playoff Championship Game, his passing touchdowns (5), yards (463), points responsible for (36), passer rating (176.3) and total offense (521) are all records.

He is the 16th Heisman Trophy winner to win a national championship.

“There's been so many people that have come into this, from people that have helped me along my journey from Ohio, Louisiana, everywhere,” he said. “We couldn't have done it with a better group of guys, not just football players but great, great men that I just feel blessed to be a part of this.”

Overcoming a slow start

Unlike most LSU games this season, Monday night was not a walk in the park for the Bayou Bengals.

For the first time since playing Auburn on Oct. 26 LSU found itself trailing at any point in the game. And when it found itself down 17-7 early in the second quarter, it was the largest deficit the Tigers faced all season.

It took a 35-8 run to close out the game for LSU to finally seal its fate as the first No. 1 seed in the CFP to win the national championship at the end of the year.

“I just think the character and the grit of this football team,” Orgeron said of what he’ll remember about this team. “I felt like we could have played for another month. We were not tired. This team was ready to go. They were enthusiastic. One team, one heartbeat, the character and the leadership.”

Favorite target

Just a few weeks ago Ja’Marr Chase was named the nation’s top receiver as the annual Biletnikoff Award winner.

On Monday night, he showed why he deserved it.

Chase had his sixth game of the season with multiple receiving touchdowns (2) and his 221 yards are the most in CFP Championship history.

Chase almost single-handedly pulled a sluggish LSU team back into contention against Clemson when he tied the game on a 52-yard touchdown catch from Burrow in the first quarter.

He then found the end zone again just before halftime on a 14-yard catch in the end zone.

Helping Chase out in the passing game was tight end Thaddeus Moss with his 36 yards and two scores on five receptions and Terrace Marshall and his three balls for 46 yards and a touchdown.

What about Clemson?

Clemson quarterback Trevor failed to throw a touchdown pass for the first time in 25 games. It is only the second time in his career that he did not do so. The last time was on Sept. 29, 2018, against No. 15 Syracuse.

Clemson was also a season-worst 1-of-11 on third downs Monday night.

Before Monday Clemson won 89-straight games when it led by 10 or more points.

“I thought LSU played a beautiful game,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. “I thought their quarterback was tremendous. Those receivers – man, they made some incredible plays that were really well-covered, several of them, but they just made the play. And that's what you've got to do to win these type of games. You give them credit, I thought they played a heck of a game and deserved to win the game. They were definitely the better team tonight for sure.”