The daredevil will perform the feat live on television.

Daredevil Nik Wallenda has walked on a highwire over Times Square, the Grand Canyon and Niagara Falls. What to attempt after that? An active volcano.

Wallenda announced Tuesday that he will make a 1,800-foot walk over the active Masaya Volcano in Masaya, Nicaragua. The stunt will be broadcast as part of a two-hour “Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda” special at 8 p.m. March 4 on ABC.

"It is by far the most dangerous walk I have ever attempted, and that alone makes it very intimidating,” Wallenda said in a news release. “I am pushing myself beyond my comfort zone by the feat itself, but I know that I am up to the challenge. I must admit, it is scary."

According to the news release, the volcano is one of the few on earth to feature a lava lake.

The Wallenda family’s performance history dates back to the Austro-Hungarian Empire in the late 1700s. The family made their American debut in 1928 as part of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

