Louisiana Tech (11-3, 2-0) vs. UTSA (6-9, 0-2)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech looks to extend UTSA's conference losing streak to five games. UTSA's last CUSA win came against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 81-76 on March 6, 2019. Louisiana Tech is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The electric Jhivvan Jackson has put up 25.3 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Keaton Wallace is also a primary contributor, accounting for 16.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. The Bulldogs have been led by DaQuan Bracey, who is averaging 12.6 points.DOMINANT DAQUAN: Bracey has connected on 51.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 42.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: UTSA is 6-0 when it limits opposing offenses to 71 or fewer points, and 0-9 when opponents exceed 71 points. Louisiana Tech is 11-0 when holding opponents to 67 points or fewer, and 0-3 on the year when teams score any more than 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Louisiana Tech defense has held opponents to just 59.6 points per game, the 15th-lowest in Division I. UTSA has allowed an average of 75.7 points through 15 games (ranked 261st, nationally).

