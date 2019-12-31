ARIES (March 21-April 19): Love is like oxygen. You need it to survive, but if you receive it in its purest form, it can make you giddy. A romantic relationship can become so intoxicating that it leaves you somewhat breathless.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make being safe your first new year's resolution. Be grateful that you can watch the brightest fireworks from the safety of your living room, as there is no reason to handle dangerous pyrotechnic products yourself.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You are open-minded, so you may enjoy contact with a wide variety of people. You may enjoy a chance to experiment with new things. You may find a congenial playmate willing to give you a midnight kiss for the new year.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Parties give you a chance to show off some of your newest finery or just a few good jokes. Even if you stay home, you might be in the mood for fun. Walk on the wild side by staying up late with an affectionate partner.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may look forward to hearing champagne corks pop and watching disco balls sparkle. Even if you choose to ring in the new year with little fanfare, there could be a romantic gleam in a loved one's eye.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You may get an opportunity to plant seeds of friendship that could yield a passionate romance. Someone who has already captured your affections may be in the mood to explore something deeper.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay up late so you don't miss a New Year's kiss. You are at your best when participating in face-to-face meetings, especially the romantic kind, where others can receive a glimpse of your genuine honesty and truthfulness.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You value independence, so you usually understand someone else's desire to come and go as they please. However, you might be miffed if your partner isn't emotionally attuned to your needs when you are in the mood for intimacy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Trust that true love will outlast the annual calendar. New Year's Eve reminds everyone that as one phase ends another one begins. Trust is a valuable investment because the more you spend on it, the more you receive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Go out to watch the ball drop or to ring in the new year. Since you're more outgoing than usual, you might make new friends or meet someone who brightens your holiday. Romantic interludes at home are likely.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The sounds of "Auld Lang Syne" might make you misty-eyed as you think of old friends. Luckily, there are some new friends to share the festivities, or someone with a welcoming face who offers the potential for friendship.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Some people dress to impress, and others put on whatever's handy. Achieve a greater depth of intimacy with someone by looking past surface appearances. Blow a few horns or throw some confetti for the new year.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You might think that life is a bowl of cherries during the next one to two weeks. Because you are at peace with yourself, you can make wiser decisions and plan ahead for a more prosperous future. Stay alert, because a valuable opportunity might drop in your lap. You may excel in financial decision-making during February. However, you may begin daydreaming too much by March and lose your grip on material success. Steer clear of romantic entanglements that sound too good to be true in March and April, as you could waste time and money. Your loyalties and motivations may shift dramatically in June and July, but you won't lose your long-term focus. A relationship that can't adapt and change with the times may break apart, but there will be some worthwhile advantages to any adjustments that you make. Making a major move or changing jobs could be great for your career but may strain a romantic partnership. September is a good time to surround yourself with inspiring people and use them as springboards to accomplishment.