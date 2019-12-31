You may have read our newspaper's editorial Friday suggesting how nice it would be if individuals or groups would put together a big, public Christmas light display somewhere in Terrebonne and Lafourche.

The idea attracted nearly 100 comments on The Courier and Daily Comet's Facebook pages, almost all in favor.

The editorial was inspired by a listing the newspaper published of more than half a dozen spectacles in the New Orleans area, including City Park's Celebration in the Oaks, the Audubon Zoo's animal-themed light display and A Miracale on Fulton Street.

Some readers fondly recalled local festivals that have since been retired. For instance, TARC's campus in Houma staged a festival of lights, a smaller version of a Celebration in the Oaks. It later donated the lights and decorations to TGMC, which lit up its oaks and held a tree-lighting ceremony.

Others focused on where such a display might work best.

"I’ve been saying for years that Thibodaux needs to step it up in the Christmas light department," Nicole Stevens Loupe wrote. "Downtown is so pretty and could be so festive -- kind of like Natchitoches does every year. I also miss the lighting of the big huge Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center. Maybe the park could do a big light display. Definitely need more options in Lafourche and Terrebonne."

Others cited practical matters, including the major cost of buying, storing, maintaining, assembling and dismantling the lights and decorations. Staffing any accompanying festival with volunteers -- especially an affair that ran for days -- and raising the money are big concerns.

Those practical matters are among reasons past festivals no longer exist. But since so many people still share the dream -- including me -- I thought it might be fun to pitch in a few suggestions, however impractical or idealistic. I'm not billing them as the best or only ideas, but they might at least provoke thought or discussion.

WHO COULD DO IT?

How about a coalition of Mardi Gras krewes? All are required to conduct charitable activities to maintain their status as nonprofits. Could a Christmas light display be one of them? Maybe they could find space in their warehouses -- or float dens -- to store the decorations. Maybe they could hold a few bingo games to raise money. Other options could include a coalition of other nonprofits, like local Rotary or Kiwanis clubs. Lots of others could pitch in, but groups that are already organized, with established leaders and members ready and willing to pitch in, are in a good position to get it rolling.

WHERE?

A lot of readers posted their ideas for locations. Here are a couple of my favorites:

1. Peltier Park in Thibodaux

Pros: Its drive-through layout and plenty of oaks could transform the park into a smaller version of a Celebration of the Oaks, in the days when it allowed cars to cruise slowly through City Park.

Cons: Traffic jams in and out of the park would likely prompt complaints from the surrounding neighborhood.

2. Downtown Houma or Thibodaux

Pros: A drive-through would be almost impossible, but taking advantage of Bayou Lafourche in Thibodaux and Bayou Terrebonne in Houma opens up some nice possibilities for a walk-through display. In Houma, the downtown park and boardwalk, Le Petit Theatre and Waterlife Museum are all along the bayou, and the courthouse, which already has a nice Christmas display, is across the street. Both cities have plenty of experience running festivals downtown -- including Mardi Gras -- and have the know-how to do it for Christmas.

Cons: Traffic, especially for a display that lasted all season.

I could go on, and probably will later, but in the meantime I invite you to join the conversation on our Facebook page or email me a message or letter to the editor at the address below. Merry Christmas and happy new year.

-- Executive Editor Keith Magill can be reached at 857-2201 or keith.magill@houmatoday.com.