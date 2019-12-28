WASHINGTON COUNTY - A Holmes County Resident is dead following a one car accident in Washington County.

According to Florida Department of Highway Patrol, Carl Gillman, 57, of Ponce De Leon died on December 21, after his Ford F250 was involved in an accident on US 90 in Washington County.

According to the report, while the Ford was traveling westbound it traveled off the paved portion of the roadway and onto the north shoulder. The driver then overcorrected, swerving to the right. The Ford traveled back onto the roadway and crossed the westbound travel lane and into the eastbound travel lane before overcorrecting a second time swerving to the right.

“This caused the Ford to begin rotating in a clockwise direction, as it traversed the eastbound travel lane,” the report said. “The Ford then traveled off the paved portion of the roadway and onto the south shoulder before colliding with a ditch. The Ford then overturned before coming to final rest. ”

The report said the truck came to final rest in the ditch on the south shoulder of State Road 10, on its right, passenger side facing in a westerly direction.

Gillman was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. FHP said they are still investigating the crash at this time.

During the the day heavy rainfall had been indicated in the area, though it is unkown during this time if that was a factor in the accident.