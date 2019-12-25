ARIES (March 21-April 19): Holiday magic may transform the ordinary into something extraordinary. Be open to the many possibilities. Spend time sharing creative activities with the younger members of your tribe and you might feel they've erased years from your age.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Turn away from tired traditions. An attitude of "out with the old, in with the new" could infuse family gatherings with a sense of fun and give you something special to share later.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You asked and now you receive. Since you may feel that you are in harmony with the universe, you should recognize the message when the universe sends you help just when you need it.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Extend a helping hand to extended family. Feeling that you are part of a larger community as well as a member of a domestic unit can make this joyful holiday season much more satisfying as well as enchanting.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You might be the center of attention at holiday meals. Perhaps it's because you made the most delicious side dish that steals the show, or maybe you turned up wearing the most outrageous sweater.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The older the fiddle, the sweeter the tune. Sparkling conversation can be enjoyed like fine wine. Count on having the best rapport with people you've known for a long time and have learned to trust.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Although it's been said that Santa Claus knows who's been naughty and who's been nice, he is also known for his warmth and generosity. You might not deserve everything you've received, but accept it with humility and grace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Caring companions may be your moral compass. A partner might want to make a visit to show off gifts, or a family member might suggest a drive through the neighborhood to take in the holiday light shows.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Treasure a toast at the dinner table. A few heartfelt, well-spoken words can ignite a celebration of love, life and trust between you and your loved ones. Lay the groundwork for future projects and activities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Tonight's New Moon falls in your sign and may trigger a better appreciation of the possibilities for your future. The emphasis is on being part of a loving family and the ability to honor your commitments.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The spirit of the season can make this the perfect day to ask others for forgiveness and overlook others' faults. If something doesn't fit, you will get something better when you make an exchange.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): 'Tis the season to satisfy the needs of the spirit. There may be plenty of gifts under the tree, but physical things do little to fulfill the soul. Spread around plenty of hugs and laughter, too.

IF DECEMBER 25 IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your focus may center on physical activity as the next two to three weeks roll by. You might enjoy some regular exercise in the great outdoors, and that might prevent you from becoming mesmerized or paralyzed by romantic dreams and fantasies in January Misunderstandings could make you question someone's trustworthiness in February, when you might be surprised by a major change of tone on the job or in a key relationship. If you are single, a new relationship may undergo testing, but if you are married, your relationship could enter a new phase. You will make the right decision when it comes down to the wire. Competitive situations may take precedence in March, when your heightened street smarts give you a decided advantage in negotiating business deals and financial affairs. The first half of August is an excellent time to launch business projects or financial plans while your imaginative ideas have access to ample practical applications. Singles may find romance, and the happily married could enjoy a pleasurable vacation.