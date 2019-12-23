University of Alabama alumnae Marillyn Hewson and Vicki Hollub earned spots on Forbes magazine’s 2019 list of the world’s 100 most powerful women.

Two University of Alabama graduates have made Forbes magazine’s 2019 list of the world’s 100 most powerful women.

Marillyn Hewson, chairwoman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp., is No. 10 and Vicki Hollub, president and CEO of Occidental Petroleum, is No. 47. German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the list,

Hewson has made Forbes’ top 10 list of the world’s most powerful women for two consecutive years.

Hewson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and her master’s degree in economics from UA. Under her leadership, Lockheed Martin’s stock has risen more than 300%.

“I am deeply thankful for the strong business education I received at the university,” Hewson said in a news release from UA. “That education helped prepare me for many of the challenges and opportunities I’ve encountered throughout my career – from the day I joined the company as an industrial engineer to my current role as CEO.”

Hollub became the first woman CEO of a major U.S. oil and gas company in 2016. She studied mineral engineering at UA and graduated from the Capstone in 1981.

Hollub drew attention earlier this year when Occidental acquired Anadarko Petroleum after an intense competition with several other major oil and gas companies.

“Graduating from the University of Alabama instilled in me a passion to win,” Hollub said in the news release. “I think a lot of Alabama graduates have that, and I look for that now in employees. That passion to be successful, that passion to help your team succeed and win.

“I took that with me throughout my whole career, and it still works for me today.”