HOLMES COUNTY - An inquiry from Walton County Sheriff’s Office helped Holmes County Sheriff’s investigators identify two suspects in burglaries that have taken place recently in Holmes County.

WCSO contacted HCSO on December 16 in an attempt to locate 38-year-old Matthew L. Sawyer and 19-year-old Garrett W. King, both of 1662 Thistle Lane in Westville.

Sawyer and King had been identified as suspects in burglaries in Walton County and were also found to be connected to the burglary of a shed located on Hurricane Creek Road and another located on Rolling Hills Circle in Esto, as well as at a business on Highway 185 in northwest Holmes County.

During the course of the investigation, Sawyer and King were also identified as suspects in at least one burglary that occurred in Hartford, Alabama.

Sawyer and King have both been taken into custody and are each charged in Holmes County with 3 counts of Grand Theft ($750 or more), 3 counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure, and 3 counts of dealing in stolen property.

Both subjects are also facing other charges in Walton County, as well as in Hartford, Alabama.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank Walton County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.