The Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to find the vehicle in the rear-end collision that led to the death of a 3-year-old boy.

POLK CITY — Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to find a vehicle that rear-ended another sedan on Interstate 4 causing a crash which led to the death of a toddler Sunday afternoon.

According to a FHP news release, an unknown light-colored sedan was traveling east on Interstate 4 at 2:05 p.m., just east of the State Road 559 exit near Polk City, when it changed lanes and collided with the rear of a 2011 Nissan Versa driven by 21-year-old Yahkirioth Swain of Fort Myers.

The force of the impact caused Swain to lose control, sending the Versa into a spin and a violent hit with the center median guard rail.

There were five passengers in the vehicle — Justin Moore, 27, of Orlando; Za Kya Marie Swain, 17, of Fort Myers; Caleb Dabose, 7, of Fort Myers; Cecilia Young, 14, of Fort Myers; and Josiah King, 3, of Fort Myers.

Josiah King, who was not in a child seat, but being held on the lap of a back seat passenger, was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from injuries suffered in the crash.

The other five people in the Versa were treated for minor injuries at LRHMC.

FHP asks anyone with information regarding this fatal crash to contact the agency by calling 813-558-1800 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-8477.