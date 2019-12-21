Northwest Florida Daily News photographer Michael Snyder shares some of his memorable images from the past 12 months.
As the year comes to a close, I have picked out a few photos from 2019 that stand out in my memory.
I am very fortunate to be able to share these stories in photographs that I hope sum up the emotions or actions that stuck with me.
As always, thanks for taking a moment to look.
