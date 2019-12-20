The Crestview Spanish Trail Cruisers donated $1,000 to the Crestview Manor for resident activities.

CRESTVIEW — The Crestview Manor recently received a $1,000 donation from the Crestview Spanish Trail Cruisers car club.

The donation was presented to the Manor on Dec. 6. It will go toward taking the residents living in the assisted living facility out on different trips.

“The group of folks at the Cruisers know people in the Manor so I went and approached the directors to see if there was anything we could do for them,” said Cruisers President John Colby. “They said they were trying to build up the fund to take people out on little trips but they didn’t have any money for gas or the bus.”

After speaking with the Manor, Colby and the members of the Cruisers club decided to donate money raised from their car show that occurred on Main Street in April.

“It means a whole lot,” said Manor facility director Jennifer Gross. “We’re a non-profit assisted living facility so we have to reach out into the community and get as much resources as we can to keep it going great for the residents.”

The Manor currently houses 49 residents. According to Gross, the money will be beneficial because it will give them something to look forward to.

“This is their home and in a normal day-to-day routine, you get to go out and about as you please,” Gross said. “They don’t get to do that here. This will give them a sense of life again.”