LSU (7-3) vs. Southern California (9-2)

Staples Center, Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Emmitt Williams and LSU will go up against Onyeka Okongwu and Southern California. The sophomore Williams is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games. Okongwu, a freshman, has scored 24 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 18.8 over his last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Southern California has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Okongwu, Nick Rakocevic, Jonah Mathews and Isaiah Mobley have collectively accounted for 68 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Trojans points over the last five games.EFFICIENT EMMITT: Across 10 appearances this season, LSU's Williams has shot 67.8 percent.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Trojans are 8-0 when recording at least 11 offensive rebounds and 1-2 when they fall shy of that mark. The Tigers are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or worse, and 1-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Southern California's Mathews has attempted 67 3-pointers and connected on 38.8 percent of them, and is 10 for 20 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern California is rated second in the Pac-12 with an average of 73 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com