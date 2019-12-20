Arkansas-Little Rock (7-5, 1-0) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (5-6, 0-1)

Cajun Dome, Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes meet as Arkansas-Little Rock squares off against Louisiana-Lafayette. Arkansas-Little Rock won 73-72 at Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday. Louisiana-Lafayette lost 79-67 to Arkansas State on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: Louisiana-Lafayette's Jalen Johnson has averaged 15.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while Cedric Russell has put up 14.1 points. For the Trojans, Markquis Nowell has averaged 20.9 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 steals while Ruot Monyyong has put up 10.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Nowell has been directly responsible for 51 percent of all Arkansas-Little Rock field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 40 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Louisiana-Lafayette is 0-6 when its offense scores 67 points or fewer. Arkansas-Little Rock is a perfect 6-0 when it holds opponents to 66 or fewer points and has allowed 65.4 points per game over its last five.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Ragin' Cajuns are 5-0 when they score at least 73 points and 0-6 when they fall shy of that total. The Trojans are 6-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 1-5 whenever opponents exceed 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock and Louisiana-Lafayette are the class of the Sun Belt when it comes to getting to the foul line. The Trojans are ranked second in the conference and have averaged 22.6 free throws while the Ragin' Cajuns are ranked first and have attempted 23.6 per game.

