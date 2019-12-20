Enchantment on the Old Spanish Trail is located at 5899 Buck Ward Road. It will be open tonight from 5-9.

BAKER — The first annual Enchantment on the Old Spanish Trail is set to begin on Friday, Dec. 20.

The one-mile walking trail, located at 5899 Buck Ward Road, will be open from 5-9 p.m.

The trail is full of Christmas lights and scenes including the Polar Express, a lighted tunnel, Nativity scene and Whoville.

"I like Christmas and we were talking about what there is to do around Okaloosa County," said Joy Mathis, co-creator of the trail. "It was something we wanted to do to entertain people and let them enjoy our country life a little."

Mathis co-created the trail with partner Tanya Gordon. Mathis referred to the trail as a "laid-back country Christmas."

The trail costs $5 a person, with children three and under free. According to Mathis, group and military discounts are available.

The trail will run until Sunday, Dec. 29.