To donate, send checks to Empty Stocking Fund c/o Northwest Florida Daily News, P.O. Box 2949, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32549. Donations of cash and checks can also be brought into the Daily News at 2 Eglin Parkway N.E. in Fort Walton Beach. To donate online, go to http://www.salvationarmyfortwalton.org/

This year’s Empty Stocking Fund campaign has a goal of $100,000 to help local people through the Salvation Army.

To donate, send checks to Empty Stocking Fund c/o Northwest Florida Daily News, P.O. Box 2949, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32549. Donations of cash and checks can also be brought into the Daily News at 2 Eglin Parkway N.E. in Fort Walton Beach. To donate online, go to http://www.salvationarmyfortwalton.org/

The Daily News prints the names of those who donate to this annual campaign.

Here are the most recent donations:

Bluewater Bay

* Dick Smith, $100

Crestview

* Anonymous, $500

DeFuniak Springs

* Dan Marceau LLC, $50

Destin

* Robert Doolittle, $100, in memory of my wife, Mary, and son, Richard, and in honor of our sons Alan, Paul, Jim and his family.

* H. Wayne Rushing, $50, in memory of Margaret Ellis

* R.C. Dreyer, $150, in solemn memory of the crew of the C-130 Gunship, Spectre 17, lost over Laos on December 21, 1972

Fort Walton Beach

* Anonymous, $40, in memory of Grandad Read

* Thomas Browder, $102

* Ernie and Carol Achtien, $100

* Fort Walton Beach Coin Club, $200, The FWB Coin Club voted at its November meeting to make a donation to the fund.

* Donald and Bonnie Hall, $10, my mother was very involved with the Salvation Army in Ohio and was in charge of the kettles for years so we’re happy to support the program.

* Brooke and Marie McLean, $102

* Gloria A. Turner, $102, just something (she) does every year.

* Jean Hood, $250, in memory of my beloved husband, Don Hood

* Anonymous, $500

* Vernon Umholtz, $100

* Anonymous, $200, in remembrance of Mr. Raymond R. Brunell, Ms. Mary E. “Lillie” Clancy, Mr. Ray Koran, Mr. Gene Large

* Anonymous, $100

* FWB Lions Foundation, $200

* Aurum Jewelry Studio, Inc. $200

* BUNCO Women’s Group of FWB, $55,

* Lee Forst, $50, in memory of Jeff Newell, Rick Flores, Perry Ballard, Peggy May, David Acree and Mark Kulaw

* Mary Ogletree, $100, in memory of Sidney J. Ogletree

* FWB Lioness Club, $100, in memory of deceased Lioness Club members

* Allan and Carol Stearns, $50, in memory of Christmas Past

* Anonymous, $75, in memory of Ray Koran, Ray Brunell, Gene Large

* Anonymous, $75, in memory of Owen Clancy, Lily Clancy, Renee Jones

* Richard “Willie” Williams, $100, in memory of my crew of Spectre 17 shot down over Laos 12/21/72

* Richard Williams, $100, in memory of Jean Williams, a loving wife and mother, Richard, Sue, Sandy, Steve

* HH Arts Gallery, $100

* Helen and Eric Harris, $100

* Betty Cameron, $100, in memory of George Cameron

Mary Esther

* Wynn Haven Animal Hospital, $500

Niceville

* Larry Fincher, $500

* Paul and Jeanette Destafney, $100

* Paul & Jill Moore, $100

* Gail Daetwiler, $50, in memory of Larry

* Rosalie and Lisa Worthington, $200, in memory of loved ones

Online

* Gregory Schmitt, $250, in memory of Bill Bass

* William Lymperis, $51, it’s time to be reminded every year to share good will.

* Nicholas Tambone, $204

* William Messner, $250, make Christmas a little more enjoyable for the less fortunate

* Hayden Grubbs Jr., $200,

* Roger Goodman, $300

* David and Guyla Hendricks, $200

* Everett and Cheryle Delgado, $50

* John and Juanita Feldmann, $200

* Alan and Janice Carlson, $100

* Ed McNeal, $100, in memory of the downed crew from A/C 490 “The Surprise Package” on December 21, 1972

* Fred and Jan Wesfall, $100

* Pat Hollarn, $50, in memory of Jeff Newell

* Pat Hollarn, $50, for the dedication of Del, Wendy, Brenda, Lee and Tom

* Elizabeth Ange, $50

Total: $8,464

Total to Date: $40,455