Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I hav been a good stoodent this year by helping my mom wheth my baby sestrs. Whut I woule love is a juno baby Elephant, and Frozen 2 Princess Elsa, and Frozen 2 Anna Barbie. Your frand, Abby B.

Dear Santa,

Have your elfs ben wherking hard? Iv been a good boy this year. I whud like a hoverbord, a groundhog car, and a drone. Your frend, Braxton T.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Clase? I have been a good girl this year I have clean my room yesterday. I would love a I phone, a polaroid camera, and a bloom doll under my Christmas tree this year. Love, Lilyanne T.

Dear Saint Nick,

How is Rudolph the red nosed reindeer? I have been very good this year. I have been doing chores and helping my brothers. I would like to see a BB83D light, Starwars posters, multi colored room light saber under the Sheldon tree on Christmas day. From your friend, Caleb S.

Dear Santa,

Is the workshop going well? I have been a good boy this year because I helped with putting away the store items. I would like a few books, a board game, and lots of money under the Cristmas tree on Christmas. Sincerely, Hunter R.

Dear Santa,

How are your elves doing? I have been a good student this year. I know why my elf is aowas wouching me and you are. I would like A apple phone, phone case, and A 2 hachmola waws.. Love, Charlee P.

Dear St. Nick,

How are your elfs? I have been a good girl this year. I have given Anna and the elf gang candy. I would like sum music cds from Kidz Bop and Broadways, an elf without the book but the birthday elf on the shelf book and outfets for my elfs and elf pets. Sincerely, Lilly L.

Dear Santa,

How are you doing? I bin good I help my class. I would like a pokemon game, craft kit, and fidget spinner. Sincerely Elizabeth L.

Dear Santa,

How is rodofle? I have been a good girl. I helpt my mom do langry. I would like a water baby, whater unicorn, and an X box one on Christmas. Sincerely, Kaylynn L.

Dear Santa,

Has the elves been working good? I was a good grille because I stop what I was doing to help my mom. I would lik to see a lol color cup, baby sark puppet, and smell foot. Love, Verdandie U.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I have been a good boy this year. I’ve cleaned up my room and I helped my mom. For Christmas I would like to have NBA 2K20, lot of money, shoes, and clothes. Your friend, Deondre G.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I have been a good boy this year. In the morning I help mom by giting the dogs ot side and food for them and food for the cat. What I whant is cozmy cool toy cards and money. From, Andrew F.

Dear Santa,

How are your raindeer? I have been a good girle this year. I helped my mom with the tree. I will like a intindo, Fortnight, and a stufe anmule. Sincerely, Olivia D.

Dear Santa,

How are your reindeer? I have been good gril this year. I cled the house, I bin nice to my frands and what I want for Christmas is A Lot of money, I Phone11 pro, and a hoverboard. Love, Jalani C.

Dear Santa,

How is Mrs. Claus? I’ve been a good stuetent in class because I helped Abby with her math. I would like for Christmas a lol, puzzle, and a puppy. Sincerely, Jailah U

Dear Santa,

Are you working hard? I have ben a good boy becus I have ben cleaning my room. I want a billin bucs, a drt bike for crismis under my tree. To Santa, Ayden F.

Dear Santa,

thank you for the PS4 last year! I been a good boy this year. I been going to school. I would like hats, a watch, and a PS 4 controller. Sincerely, Brantley H.