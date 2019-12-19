Dear Santa,

How is Rudolph and how is Ms. Claus and how are you? This is what I want for Christmas: beyblades, 100 layer beast Buzzle, lego technis craren, I bog on a toilet puzzle 3dlhxix puzzle, owl 3d puzzle, cute puppy puzzle. Hope you have a Merry Christmas! Love, Elfer C..

Dear Santa,

I want a ugly Christmas sweater to feel Jolly! I also want a new pastel stuff for my new room upstairs. I want joy for all and to care for our world! Love, Sarah M.

Dear Santa,

I love your Elves. I love your raindeer. I want you to know what I want for Christmas. I want a I Phone ll Pro and a case. And a pare of hie heels and a big barbe drem house. Your Grate. From, Sarah R.

Dear Santa,

I want a blayblade. How are you doing Santa. Love, Jovan G.

Dear Santa,

I want you to know that your raindeer are super cute and the elfs. But what I want for Christmas is a hoverbroed and a phone with a pikauch case. But santa you are so nice that I will hug you. Also I want a bunny. Oh Santa, how old are you and Mrs. Claus. Rudolph is cute too. Merry Christmas Santa. Love, Aliyah K.

Dear Santa,

I always wanted a toy elf so at Christmas can I have a toy elf. Love, Isabella G.

Dear Santa,

How are you and Ms. Claus doing? I hope you have a Merry Christmas and you make it around the world. I want a spy pen and a Minecraft Maps Book. Love, Benjamin B.

Dear Santa,

I have wanted a hoverbord for years, so can I please have a hover? Also, I hope you like my cookies. Oh, I want a Beyblade set and a PS4. Love, Aidan C.

Dear Santa,

I want a tablet. I hope you have a Merry Christmas. How is Mrs, Claus? How is Rudolph? How are your elves? Love, Klara W.

Dear Santa,

How are the reindeer? For Christmas, I don’t really care about the presants because my birthday is on Christmas but I do want some presants like hmm, a bike and the other things are not important. Merry Christmas! Love, Holly W.

Dear Santa,

I hope you can go to every home and they git wud a haven and a now and Mrs. Claus makes more cookey for santa and a lick Rudolph off and Merry Christmas. Love, Jett H.

Dear Santa,

For Christmas I wote a hol stit of brab. And a pupe os I wil bie a apple for you rader. Fccs I wil baf a mar fims. Mis Clas I hope you have a migcmcs. Love, Hannibal C.

Dear Santa,

I hope you are safe on your ride here. OH! How is Mis. Clos doing? I hope I get skates. P.S. think you. Love, Annabelle S.

Dear Santa,

I want a feerbord skatpork. I love you. Love, Aaron S.

Dear Santa,

I well be gud. I well be gud for mom and dad. Love, Tristan J.

Dear Santa,

Where did you get all of the reindeer? I would like to get an adult BB Gun. Love, Marshall A.

Dear Santa,

I wunt a lecheck motr bick. I want a barb dol. I want a gam. I want a ril lif dog. Love, Layla S.