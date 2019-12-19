Dear Santa,

All I really wanted was roblox. Love, Skyler

I want a Xbox 1, and thank you. Love, Adrian

Please try to get me ever pokemon thing and every nerf gun and a couch. Love you so so so very much. Love you elves, Mrs. Claus, and every boty else. Love, Addison

I would like to have a skateboard and slime That is blueJJJ. Love, Luke

I want a Hot Wheels city. I also want a famous phone. Love, Jabari

I want a Lego set, a brit Bike, a PS4, a fone, a rc car, hunting geer, a miny bike, a pool. A I pad , a bat. Love, Matthew

I wish for a little robot That can understand me. And it can move. And it nose my name. and it can never die. And you can turn it off. Love, Liam

I’m hopeing for a big Slime Kit I saw you the real you as astecka I think you’re the coolest person in the world I also want a phone case for my phone I also want a baby rabit snf s elf got next Christmas. Love, Brooklynn

Please bring the presents for me and my sisters too. Tomorrow you’re going to bring something gift. And all toys for us. And candy kay too. I love all present and gift and also some candy kay too. J. Love, Merwaa 17

I am thinking thank you. I wod like a star wars luke skywalker, Lego set, a Xbox and $1000. Love, Max

I will like to have kingdom hearts III, tubre bot, Beyblade turbo stadium, Mario maker II, and Nintendo switch. Love, Timothy

I really want a skate bord and a Barbie house and a Barbie pool and a real 11 iphone and a real kitte cat and a fishing pool and a time muchen and a bog and a punching bag and the gloves. Love, Janecia

You are the best you give us presents I wish for a fish I wish for dime I wish for a ninetendo swich. Love, Elise

I want a pobostik. And I want a elf on the shelf and I want a phone and a tablit and a berd and a rel gitar and a rel roket ship and a real popy and a real baby tiger and a ten pound weights, a real mader cycle. Love, Nick

GG Sweet Shop glittr girl. Bak l top paizz toy. A sufolimr that you can tak along. Love, Tali