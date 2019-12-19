Unattended cooking equipment may have sparked a fire that ripped through a house in Houma early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The Bayou Cane Fire Department was called out around 3 a.m. to a house fire in the 400 block of Stadium Drive, authorities said. When fire crews arrived, the blaze had engulfed half of the home.

Although all the occupants were able to escape the fire thanks to a working smoke alarm, one person suffered a minor injury that didn’t require treatment, fire officials said.

Authorities were able to bring the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, officials said. After extinguishing the flames, crews worked throughout the morning performing salvage and overhaul operations.

With help from the Terrebonne Parish sheriff’s Office, Houma Police and school officials, there was minimal impact to school traffic, authorities said.