Florida Highway Patrol says three people were killed in the four-car collision on U.S. 441.

Three people died following a four-car collision on U.S. 441 in Columbia County Wednesday evening.

The crash took place on U.S. 441 near Southwest Winchester Glen at about 6:30 p.m., according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release.

Jerry Harrell, 73, of Hawthorne; Stanley Herman, 88, of High Springs; and Edie Herman, 86, also of High Springs, died as a result of the accident, which involved a head-on collision.

Harrell was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer south on U.S. 441 when he struck a slower-moving vehicle in front of him, the release said.

The second vehicle, a 2005 Chevy Silverado driven by Robert Clemons, 37, of Fort White, then traveled into an opposite lane, where it collided head-on with a 2016 Kia Soul driven by Stanley Herman. Edie Herman was a passenger in the Kia.

A 2001 Ford F-250 truck traveling north behind the Kia and driven by James Stokes Jr., 28, of High Springs, hit the right side of the Kia, the release said.

Clemons and Stokes sustained minor injuries in the crash, troopers said.