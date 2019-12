Thursday, Dec. 19

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Terrebonne at New Orleans Military and Maritime, 5 p.m.

Vandebilt Catholic vs. E.D. White Catholic in the Darin Fontz Classic Game held at Nicholls State’s Stopher Gym, 7 p.m.

Thibodaux, H.L. Bourgeois at New Iberia tournament

Houma Christian at Hanson tournament

Assumption at Barbe tournament

St. James at Lionel Ezidore Classic

South Lafourche at Patterson tournament

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Covenant Christian at Crescent City, 5 p.m.

Terrebonne at Destrehan, 6 p.m.

Vandebilt Catholic vs. E.D. White Catholic in the Darin Fontz Classic Game held at Nicholls State’s Stopher Gym, 6 p.m.

South Terrebonne at Hanson tournament

H.L. Bourgeois, Assumption at Walker tournament

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

H.L. Bourgeois at St. Charles Catholic, 6 p.m.

Riverside Academy at Thibodaux, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

St. Amant at Central Lafourche, 5:30 p.m.

Riverside Academy at Thibodaux

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

LSU at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m. (TV: ESPN+)

Friday, Dec. 20

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

South Terrebonne at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.

Central Lafourche at Mandeville, 7 p.m.

Thibodaux, H.L. Bourgeois at New Iberia tournament

Houma Christian at Hanson tournament

Assumption at Barbe tournament

St. James at Lionel Ezidore Classic

South Lafourche at Patterson tournament

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Ellender at University Lab tournament

South Lafourche, H.L. Bourgeois, Assumption at Walker tournament

South Terrebonne at Lakeshore, 6 p.m.

Dominican at St. James, 6 p.m.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

E.D. White Catholic at Central Lafourche, 5 p.m.

Terrebonne at Ellender, 7 p.m.

South Terrebonne at South Lafourche, 7 p.m.

Houma Christian School at St. Frederick’s Tournament

Vandebilt Catholic at St. Louis Catholic Tournament

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER

Terrebonne at Ellender, 5 p.m.

Houma Christian School at H.L. Bourgeois, 6:30 p.m.

Vandebilt Catholic in Dominican Tournament

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tulane vs. Akron in Battle for the Capital in Washington D.C., 1:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Texas Southern at Tulane in Tulane Classic, 3 p.m.

NBA

Pelicans at Warriors, 9:30 p.m. (TV: FOX Sports NOLA, Radio: 100.3-FM)