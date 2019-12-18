Dear Santa, I have tried hard to be good this year. I hope to get a Bocogon for Christmas. Your friend, Jomey C

Dear Santa, I know I have not been that good this year, but I will love a Nintendo Switch and Super Maroi! Love, Cameron V

Dear Santa, I want a Nintendo Switch with a Pokemon game Pokemon cards ex and ex games Pokemon on PS4. A Pikchon toy, charger, tablet, and a nice friends and family solh. Your friend, James A.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I had A/B honor roll now I have all A’s. For Christmas I want 5 Twisty Pets and Pokemon cards for Christmas. Love Olivia H. P.S. I have one more list.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I hope to get a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. Your Friend, Donald B

Dear Santa, I want Nintendo Switch and electric scooter I tried to be good can I get that for Christmas. Your friend Lonaria D

Dear Santa, I have been so so good. May I have a pokemon cards please. Westen J

Dear Santa, I been good this year. I hope to get a Nintendo switch, Mario plus robits, and a spiderman game for Christmas. Your friend, Mickey

Dear Santa, I have ben good. This year I hope to get a Nintendo Switch your friend Jacob H

Dear Santa, I have been good this year, but I have been notay tow. I hope to w get some knew Lol’s and some knew bress up clothes. Your friend, Elaina B

Dear Santa, I trad my best thist year I want a virtual headset and a computer Your friend Landan C

Dear Santa, I tried to be good. Calud tuch the elf for Christmas. I want a tv and Netflix. Luve you Brooklee W

Dear Santa, I was so good for Chrismis I want connetic sand my mom and dad do not have anof money. Your friend, Alanna N

Dear Santa, I’v tired to be good to my dad but its hard. I hope you get me a iPhone11 I’v worked kind of hard for it. Your friend, Bradley S

Dear Santa, I hope I did good this year. I hope I get a raindear to ride when my back get’s better. And one more thing a bridle and satele. And marshmelow to feed it. And candy canes. Your friend, Ms. Zoe C

Dear Santa, I have tried hard to be good this year. I hope to get the new LOL car that is pink and blue this Christmas. Your friend, Trinity A

Dear Santa, I have a good day, I tay to get the 7 up and what a Nintendo switch. Cool Santa, Robert H