CRESTVIEW — One person was injured Wednesday in a crash between an Okaloosa County school bus and a car.

According to Andrew Schneider, spokesman for the Crestview Police Department, the incident occurred at about 8:50 a.m. near the intersection of North Pearl Street and East First Avenue.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash.

He added that there was an ongoing investigation to determine what caused the accident.

The names of the two drivers, who were the only ones in the vehicles, hadn’t been released as of Wednesday morning.

Schneider said the driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.