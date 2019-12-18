The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen and asking for the public’s help to find her.

Leah Paige Davis, 17, of Fort Walton Beach was last seen on Lois Street on Dec. 12, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

The OCSO is working to locate runaway teen Leah Paige Davis of Fort Walton Beach. If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact us at 651-7400 or @eccsTIPS! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/PDeGXLllxk

— OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) December 18, 2019