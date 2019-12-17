The Louisiana Sports Writers Association announced the organization's 2019 All-Louisiana women's volleyball selections Monday afternoon, tabbing Nicholls State University sophomore Emily Gauthreaux as a second-team honoree.

She served as the Colonels primary offensive option over the course of the year, bolstering the Colonels to a ninth-place overall finish in the Southland Conference behind a much-improved 11-16 overall and 5-11 Southland Conference record.

"Emily has been a terrific all-around player on and off the court," first-year head coach Kallie Noble said. "She has one of the biggest arm swings in the conference and comes to work hard every day. She is very deserving of this award, and I look forward to having her back next season."

The Houma native and former Vandebilt Catholic standout posted a strong offensive showing throughout a resurgent season for the Colonels, pacing the team in total kills (296), kills per set (2.96) and service aces (34). Within league play, the sophomore wrapped up the regular season ranked eighth in total kills and ninth in kills per set, not to mention sixth in total service aces.

Gauthreaux also notched the Nicholls single-game season-high for kills, recording 24 in a five-set loss to Bethune-Cookman, and secured seven double-doubles on the year.