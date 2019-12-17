Two members of Lake View’s town council are leading a push to have Mayor Paul Calhoun removed from office.

A petition filed in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court last week alleges Calhoun used taxpayer money for personal expenses, brandished loaded weapons to threaten employees and hid illegal expenditures from the council.

Several other accusations alleging corruption, abuse of power, neglect of duty and incompetency and are outlined in the 10-page filing.

"We want this mayor out of office," Councilwoman Toni Braddy said. "The people of Lake View need this man out of office while there’s still a town of Lake View left."

No criminal charges have been filed against Calhoun, but the Alabama Ethics Commission found cause that he violated ethics laws on two occasions, according to the petition, and has forwarded the cases to the Attorney General’s Office for review.

Multiple efforts by The Tuscaloosa News to reach Calhoun for comment were unsuccessful.

Five Lake View residents, including two town council members, submitted the impeachment petition to Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court Judge Brad Almond, alleging willful neglect of duty, incompetency, corruption and abuse of power, among other offenses.

Calhoun was an elected Lake View town councilman when was appointed mayor by ex-Gov. Robert Bentley in June 2016. His appointment came after then-Mayor Bruce Wade and two councilwomen abruptly resigned from their positions.

Calhoun won his first full term as mayor later that same year in the same municipal election that saw Braddy win her first elected seat.

Now, she is leading the effort for Calhoun’s removal from office after witnessing a series of events and actions that she considers improper.

The impeachment petition accuses Calhoun of a number of constitutional violations, including:

• Failure to protect the town’s economic standing by signing off on expenses beyond what the council had previously approved

• Using Lake View’s resources to direct business to the private insurance-based consulting group he owns

• Taking town property and then trying to keep town officials from recovering the property or a reimbursement

• Obstructing the police department’s investigations into the removal of this property

• Using the town’s credit card for personal purchases.

He’s also accused of directing subordinates to submit over-payments to vendors or employees he "favored," the petition said, while making false statements to state and federal authorities, breaching service provider contracts and "routinely" canceling the town council’s regular, monthly meetings "without any prior written notification."

"In his conduct as mayor of the town of Lake View, Alabama, Paul Calhoun has displayed a level of incompetence that is detrimental to the town and its ability to grow and thrive," the lawsuit said.

The petition also claims Calhoun solicited controlled substances and prescription medications from current and former town employees and publicly admitted to drinking excessively at a town-funded event while representing the town on official business.

"In his conduct as mayor of the town of Lake View, Paul Calhoun has committed immoral and reprehensible acts that include profanity, threat-making, name-calling, brandishing loaded weapons, coercing and menacing employees. In his official capacity, Paul Calhoun continues to exhibit behavior that negatively affects the reputation of the town, its leadership and its citizens."

Braddy, who said she once supported Calhoun’s bid for mayor, said that attempts to mitigate or rectify these concerns has been met with retaliation or hostility.

The impeachment petition that was filed Dec. 9 by Braddy, Lake View Mayor Pro Tempore Nancy Ray and Lake View residents James H. Hocutt, William Bean and Wayne Kelly is meant to accelerate this process, Braddy said.

"We’re desperate and we desperately need to get him out of office," Braddy said. "This is not a political issue. It’s never been a political issue.

"It’s a matter of corruption and malfeasance."

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.

Reach Jason Morton at jason.morton@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0200.