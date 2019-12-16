The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the circumstances of which the shooting occurred.

CRESTVIEW — A local man is in critical condition after he was shot by his 87-year-old neighbor, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s office.

The incident occurred Monday morning in the Golden Acres Circle area.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said at about 9:38 a.m. the alleged assailant, Bobby Sullivan, called 9-1-1 to report his neighbor, 37-year Jarrod Glenny, had threatened him with a stick.

In a second call, reported five minutes later, Sullivan said a shooting had taken place near his property.

Deputies arrived and treated Glenny until EMS could get there. Glenny was later taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center by helicopter where he was listed in critical condition.

Sullivan later told deputies Glenny attacked him with the stick, hitting him several times before he fired his gun.

