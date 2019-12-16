We will update this story when more information becomes available.

CRESTVIEW — One person was treated for gunshot wounds Monday after a shooting in the area of Golden Acres Circle near Crestview, according to a press release from the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 9:43 a.m., a call was made to 9-1-1 from a residence in the area. The victim was taken to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

One person is being detained, and another individual is being questioned.

Additional information will be released at the appropriate time.