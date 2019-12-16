Two Milton residents were killed in a Sunday evening motorcycle accident near Holt.

According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol, the incident occurred on U.S. Highway 90 near its intersection with Wilkerson Bluff Road.

At about 6 p.m. Sunday, Charles Sillars, 40, was driving a motorcycle east on U.S. 90 with passenger Jennifer Morris, 40. Both were from Milton.

At about the same time, 21-year-old Gregory Geiger, of Holt, was parked at a stop sign on Wilkerson Bluff Road, the release said.

FHP reported that as Sillars and Morris approached the intersection, Geiger pulled out onto the highway, where the two vehicles collided.

The release said that Sillars and Morris were killed, while Geiger escaped uninjured.

As of Monday morning, it was unknown if the motorcyclists were wearing helmets.

FHP said that alcohol wasn’t a factor in the crash.