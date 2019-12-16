Two Floridan servers were surprised with tips totaling $850 as a Christmas gift from patrons of the Metro Diner in the Treasure Coast.

It was just another lunch shift at Metro Diner for Susan Morrison as she and co-worker Erin Gross served a Christmas party of 17 people Wednesday afternoon.

Everything was going off without a hitch, Morrison said. Everyone's food came out OK, and the customers were very pleasant, conversing and enjoying their holiday lunch.

As the party came to an end and the $208 bill was paid, the group surprised their servers with a special Christmas gift — a $50 tip from each person, totaling $850 split between the two of them.

“I was thinking ‘This isn’t happening,’ " said Morrison, 59, of Jensen Beach. "I’ve been a server for 40 years, and I’ve never had anything like this happen. It was amazing.”

It was surreal, she added. The two held back tears as they embraced Nina Ferraro, who organized the planned event at the Stuart restaurant.

Ferraro conceived the idea after seeing a similar story on Facebook last year, she said. To her knowledge, nothing like this had ever been done on the Treasure Coast.

“It’s not winning the lottery or anything, but for people who don't make a lot around the holidays, it’s a big deal,” said Ferraro, of Palm City. “We easily spend $50 on any meal we go out to. It’s such a simple thing that made such a difference."

The act of kindness has already sparked local and statewide attention, she said. Others have expressed their plans to participate in similar surprises to Ferraro.

“To know that it has given other people the idea to do this, and they now get to share in this community joy, is such a great feeling,” she said. “I can’t wait to see other people do it and continue to do it every year."

