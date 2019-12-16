The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the circumstances of which the shooting occurred.

CRESTVIEW — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing the circumstances which led one Crestview area man to shoot his neighbor Monday morning.

A call in reference to a "neighbor problem" was received this morning around 9:38 a.m. from 87-year-old man Bobby Sullivan, who said his 37-year-old neighbor had threatened him with a stick.

In a second call five minutes later, Sullivan indicated a shooting had taken place near his property at 3826 Golden Acres Circle, according to a press release from the OCSO.

Deputies arrived and treated 37-year old Jarrod Glenny on the scene until EMS arrived to administer aid. A medical helicopter transferred Glenny to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he’s currently in critical condition.

Sullivan says Glenny attacked him with a stick, hitting him several times before he fired his weapon.

Additional information will be released at the appropriate time.