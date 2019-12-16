Coach Ernie Martin announced the creation of a Bass Master’s Club at Crestview High School Tuesday night.

CRESTVIEW — It’s been many years in the making but Crestview High School officially has a new sports program.

The Bass Master’s Club was announced by Coach Ernie Martin last week.

“I’m very thankful for the efforts of people like our principal Dexter Day, school board member Tim Bryant and all of the support from students, parents, sponsors and the community for believing in this and getting behind it,” Martin said.

The program was formed by the Bass Angler’s Sportsman Society (BASS) to support the interest of students.

During the meeting last week, both Martin and Bass Master’s High School Federation spokesman Glenn Cale spoke.

Cale said that he and BASS are dedicated to providing interested students with the opportunity to bass fish competitively, while also learning about the sport, education, and business opportunities related to the sport.

Martin, an avid fisherman himself, said he was excited about the opportunity it gives students who might not be competitive in other sports.

“It’s an opportunity for those who can’t throw a 99-mile per hour pitch or make a 3-point jump shot to compete in a different way and at a different level,” Martin said. “It provides an avenue for students to find something else to do beside sit with a game controller or a phone, but to be outside and be active.”

Students who are involved in the program can earn scholarships while competing against other schools in the state. Students will compete in tournaments such as the Northwest Zone of Bass Master Tournament and the Nation High Circuit Fishing Tournaments.

“It’s another opportunity to get through our school and go to the next school if they desire,” Martin said. “Also, because you’re required to keep your grades up and have a good attitude, to me it helps you become a more well-rounded citizen.”

Students will not only spend time out on the water practicing their fishing skills but will also hear from safety seminars and learn fishing techniques from different guest speakers.

Martin said he hopes to have his team ready and make one tournament during the spring semester.

“We might try for two and that’d be great to give our students a chance at state,” Martin said. “If not, next fall we’ll be rip roaring and ready to go.”

The next meeting and registration for the CHS Bass Masters Club will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. Jan. 14 in the school’s media center. All interested students, their parents, and sponsors are welcomed to attend.