Joe Hernandez, a Crestview High alum, taught an acting masterclass to theater students on Monday afternoon.

CRESTVIEW — Joe Hernandez found himself back at Crestview High School Monday afternoon.

Hernandez, who graduated from CHS in 2000 and spent two years as the school’s Theater Director from 2007-2009, came back to the school this week to teach a masterclass on acting to current theater students.

“For some, staying in Crestview is exactly what God’s calling for their life is. For me, I knew there were greater things so I had to go figure that out,” Hernandez said. “It’s humbling coming back here 20 years later to teach a masterclass to these students and to give back to a place that was so impactful to me.”

During the class, Hernandez shared how he caught the acting bug.

Hernandez was a part of the school’s show choir, which took a trip to New York. While there, the group watched a live performance of “Phantom of the Opera” and he was hooked.

“I remember thinking ‘This is it, this is what I have to do the rest of my life,’” Hernandez said. “My father wanted me to go in to the military but I knew I had a bigger purpose.”

Over his almost 20-year career, Hernandez has traveled the country while acting, directing and most recently being a fine arts educator.

Currently he works as a professor of theartre arts at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas.

“I’m an educator and artist who really challenges people to think,” Hernandez said. “Theater is about connection and my goal is to teach the students about connection, vulnerability and empathy and why they’re so important for artists.”

His passion for teaching was not the only thing that drew him back to the school this week. He also came back to help current CHS Theater Director Brittany Zick.

Zick is one of Hernandez’s former theater students, who took over the program this year.

“Getting to give back to a program the she has taken over that I started almost 13 years ago is great,” Hernandez said. “I would say Brittany is one of, if not my most successful story as an educator. Words can’t describe how proud I am of her.”

During his time at the school, Hernandez shared some advice for those looking to get into acting and theater.

“Stay focused and stay hard working,” Hernandez said. “Don’t get discouraged and remember you’re not alone in this.”