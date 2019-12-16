Temperatures will plummet to the upper 20s inland and low to mid-30s along the coast by Tuesday night. The strong southerly winds are also expected to kick up waves.

Gulf Coast residents should search in the back of their closets for their heaviest jackets.

The National Weather Service reported that a cold front is headed this way. It will bring temperatures lower than the average 45 degrees experienced across the Panhandle during the winter.

However, Christina Leach, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Mobile, said not to expect any snowflakes with this cold spell. But, there may be other chances.

“This won’t be the last cold front for sure,” Leach said.

Northwest Florida averages up to 0.1 inches of snow annually. The greatest accumulation of snow in Florida occurred March 6, 1954 at the Milton Experimental Station. There, 4 inches fell within a 24-hour period.

Because of that record, Santa Rosa County has earned the moniker as the snowiest place in the state.

Whereas the United States averages roughly 28 inches a year, the weather service has recorded a whopping 0.7 inches of snow on the ground in Santa Rosa County over the last three winters.