He is scheduled to make his visits from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, escorted by Crestview Police Department officers.

CRESTVIEW — Santa Claus will be visiting local neighborhoods by fire truck in the days leading up to Christmas.

He is scheduled to make his visits from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24, escorted by Crestview Police Department officers.

On each day — emergency calls permitting — Santa’s firetruck will visit most neighborhoods in the city between 2 and 8 p.m. Parents are encouraged to have their children ready to come out and greet Santa when they hear the Christmas music and Santa’s laugh, according to release from the city.

He will also be collecting new, unwrapped toys to give to children whose parents need a little bit of extra help this season. The toys will be distributed through the police department’s Cops For Kids program.

For the first time in the program’s 20-year history, children can choose a Shop With a first responder option and pick out their own toys when they go shopping with a firefighter or police officer on Dec. 17. Otherwise, toys will be distributed to applicants at Warriors Hall on Dec. 19 as usual.

Fire department spokesman Capt. Corey Winkler said Santa’s neighborhood visit dates are tentative and are dependent on calls for service.

“Please see our Facebook page for any changes in the schedule,” he said. “And don’t forget to tag us on Facebook when you see Santa on the firetruck.”

SANTA’S CRESTVIEW NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT SCHEDULE

Dec. 20: Duggan Avenue/Aplin Road north to James Lee Boulevard

Dec. 21: North of James Lee Boulevard from Valley Road west to Old Bethel Road

Dec. 22: East Redstone Avenue and John King Road within the city limits

Dec. 23: PJ Adams Parkway and Antioch Road up to Fox Valley

Dec. 24: Makeup for any areas missed

PHOTOS: