This year’s Empty Stocking Fund campaign has a goal of $100,000 to help local people through the Salvation Army.

To donate, send checks to Empty Stocking Fund c/o Northwest Florida Daily News, P.O. Box 2949, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32549. Donations of cash and checks can also be brought into the Daily News at 2 Eglin Parkway N.E. in Fort Walton Beach. To donate online, go to http://www.salvationarmyfortwalton.org/

The Daily News prints the names of those who donate to this annual campaign.

Here are the most recent donations:

BLUEWATER BAY

Paul & Sharon Dooley, $50, in honor of Dorothy Mullin, founder of the Empty Stocking Fund

DESTIN

Kirk and Nancy Scoby, $400

Ray Deboever, $100

FORT WALTON BEACH

CMSGT (Ret) Daniel Lacke, $100

Debby Chambers, $100, in memory of Russ Thorne

John and Lenora Doss, $250, in memory of son David

Anonymous, $100

MARY ESTHER

Mary Esibor, $50, Bunko Group

NAVARRE

Jean and Larry Tashlik, $50, in memory of Dr. Joe Zuro

NICEVILLE

Kathy and Jake Bush, $300, in memory of our siblings Pat, Jim, Wally, Franny and Lynette, and Mom Ruby

William Wargo, $50

Bill and Dawn Sanders, $200

Ed and Lynn Fabian, $2,000

Joseph and Diane Hixon, $200

Sandra Fowler, $250, in memory of Vernon Fowler

Anonymous, $100

Karen and Paul McCarley, $100, in memory of Mary Ann

Carolyn and Kenneth Wilcox, $100

MIRAMAR BEACH

Rita and Robert Mills, $100

OKALOOSA ISLAND

Carol and Doug Hardin, $100

SHALIMAR

Virginia Mills, $100, in memory of Maj. Rodney C. Mills

Anonymous, $50

William and Barbara Slocumb, $100

Anonymous, $200

Richard and Lynn Brauer, $200

George and Karen Joseph, $150

Robert and Walpole, $250

Beverly Parsons, $50

Helen Bourgeois, $200, in memory of my husband, Lennie

Mike and Ronda Webster, $1,000, in memory of William K. & Rita Webster

ONLINE

Jamie Dietrich, $204

William Schimmer, $51

Edward Klekotka, $255

Richard Reinard, $102

Paul LaPorta, $500

David and Donna Krahenbuhl, $510

John Terry, $510

Alex Medrano, $51

DAILY TOTAL: $9,283

TOTAL TO DATE: $20,244