We all have strong memories of Christmas. Most are good. When bad memories are associated with Christmas, however, we remember them every year.

Think of Mary, mother of Jesus, and her memories of the first Christmas. It began with the visit from Gabriel who announced that she would bear the Son of God. Who would believe her? It had been 500 years since an angel spoke to Zachariah, and he was killed.

Everyone knew her condition. She most likely faced death. But her espoused husband loved her more than all the worldly passions, and so he believed the angel in the dream who told him Mary’s child was holy. Being great with child, Mary might have ridden into Bethlehem on a donkey, just as Jesus would someday ride into Jerusalem.

Mary lay recovering from the work of birthing while the newborn incarnate God looked out at His creations. Had He ever seen things this way before? The omnipotent Creator was now completely vulnerable and confined in mortality as any other mortal. He looked toward His mother. He felt her breath, her warmth and protection, and heard her gentle voice as she caressed his cheek and counted his fingers and toes. He sensed her love, and felt the surge of His own infant love. His creations were glorious for the opportunity to learn to love.

The shepherds arrived. They told Mary and Joseph of the angel announcing their son’s birth, and the multitude of heavenly hosts glorifying God in the highest. Mary was amazed and wondered. She kept and treasured all these things, and pondered them in her heart. She would remember this night forever.

When Jesus was 12, Mary and Joseph lost Him. Every parent understands this feeling.

Three days later, they found Him sitting in the temple amidst the teachers. The boy Jesus was hearing them, asking questions and astonishing them with his understanding and answers. He was about His Father’s business, in His Father’s house.

Not sure what all this meant, or where it would lead, Mary kept all this in her heart. So personal and ennobling, these memories could not be shared (Elisabeth knew by revelation). What a blessing these memories were for Mary in place of the fearful ones!

Likewise for each of us, God gives us treasures in our lives to keep and remember always. As a way of saying thanks, we can give others the good works of our love and care to lift them up. (II Timothy 3: 15-17)

Let us give the gift of love, and have a Christmas Day of kindness, peace, and joy. Maybe the next day too. Just one day, one moment at a time, with shining memories of joy in our hearts.

Dr. George “Terry” Robinson, a cardiothoracic surgeon, attends the Gadsden Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. All are invited to worship at 9 a.m. Sundays at 2001 Noccalula Drive.