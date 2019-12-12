Panda Express in Crestview donated half of their proceeds earned on Friday to the Crestview Area Youth Association (CAYA).

CRESTVIEW — Panda Express teamed up with the Crestview Area Youth Association (CAYA) on Friday for a fundraiser to help the non-profit organization.

The partnership was part of the store’s "launch day," where Panda Express agreed to donate half of the store’s proceeds from the day to the organization.

"Panda Express takes pride in giving back to the communities in which it serves and this is why we decided to partner with Crestview Area Youth Association for our launch day celebration," Panda Express Crestview Area Coach of Operations Gloriana Rodriguez said in a statement. "We look forward to becoming an integral part of this community and seeking additional opportunities to give back in the near future."

At the end of the day, $1,500 was raised for the organization.

"We rely solely on sponsorship and fundraising to support the program," said CAYA president Bud Tipton. "For those guys to step up and help the community, it means more than people really know."

According to Tipton, the organization already knows what they’ll use the money for.

"Some of it will go toward securing field locations for the upcoming year," Tipton said. "It will also help us enter the Triple B where we can do some PR."

Part of the money will also go toward the purchase of new cheer mats and an AED, Tipton said.