MILTON—A 41-year-old man suffered serious injuries Wednesday after he was hit by a car, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.

At 12:00 a.m. Larry Bass from Milton was struck by a 1994 Ford F-150 while he was walking inside the north fog line of the westbound lane of U.S. Highway 90 near South Airport Road.

The driver, Jay E. Lane, 30, of Pace, was uninjured.

Bass was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola.

Charges are pending, according to the release.