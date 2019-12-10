The University of Alabama will award degrees to more than 2,300 graduates Saturday during fall commencement exercises at Coleman Coliseum.

Degrees will be presented in two sessions.

The 9 a.m. session will feature students in the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Communication and Information Sciences, College of Engineering and School of Social Work.

The 1:30 p.m. session will feature students in the Capstone College of Nursing, College of Education, College of Human Environmental Sciences and Culverhouse College of Business.

Joseph E. Phelps, professor in advertising and public relations, and Theodore Louis Trost, professor in religious studies and New College, will serve as commencement marshals.

For more information, go to www.ua.edu/commencement.