New Orleans Pelicans (6-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (21-3, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks play the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Bucks are 11-1 on their home court. Milwaukee is 15-3 when allowing 100 or more points.

The Pelicans are 2-9 on the road. New Orleans ranks fourth in the NBA scoring 15.8 fast break points per game led by Brandon Ingram averaging 3.4.

The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is shooting 56.4 percent and averaging 30.9 points. Pat Connaughton is shooting 50.2 percent and averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Ingram is averaging 24.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Pelicans. Jaxson Hayes has averaged 5.2 rebounds and added 10.4 points per game over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 1-9, averaging 108.7 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.4 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.5 points on 47.7 percent shooting.

Bucks: 10-0, averaging 121.8 points, 52.3 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points on 41.3 percent shooting.

Bucks Injuries: Dragan Bender: out (ankle).

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Derrick Favors: day to day (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.