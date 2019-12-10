FORT WALTON BEACH — Mike Fleischman is certain that a homeless pedestrian or bicyclist will get struck and injured or killed by a vehicle along an unlit portion of the two-lane North Beal Extension.

"It’s just a matter of time," Fleischman said Monday while highlighting the need for streetlights.

Fleischman Inc.’s company work site on High Tech Lane stands just south of the One Hopeful Place homeless shelter at 1564 Percy L. Coleman Road. North Beal Extension, which becomes Percy L. Coleman Road just north of his business, doesn’t have streetlights or sidewalks.

Ever since the shelter opened in 2016, Fleischman said he and his employees have often had to avoid running into a homeless person who was walking or biking along the unlit Extension after dark while wearing dark clothing. The problem is worse, he said, during the colder months when the sun sets earlier.

He thinks the allegedly homeless people in question are both those who stay at the shelter and those who live in "tent cities" in nearby woods and go to the shelter for food and/or showers.

Fleischman said he almost hit two pedestrians with his personal vehicle on the Extension about an hour after sundown last Tuesday. Other close calls have involved his employees driving dump trucks to and from his business, he said.

"It’s really dark out there" without streetlights, Fleischman said. "You can’t see your hand in front of your face. When you walk in the dark with black clothes on, it’s a problem. I’m tired of dodging homeless people."

Local officials who Fleischman talked with last Thursday about the issue said they are working with Gulf Power to fix the problem.

"I agree with him, (no streetlights) is a major concern," said Ted Corcoran, president/CEO of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce. "Something will be done as soon as possible."

Corcoran is a member of the non-profit Community Solutions of the Emerald Coast, which spearheaded the establishment of One Hopeful Place in 2016. He said he shared Fleischman’s concerns with Bernard Johnson, Gulf Power’s regional manager, at the chamber’s First Friday Coffee event last Friday.

"We will work with the county and the city to get lights installed," Corcoran said.

Attendees at the First Friday Coffee learned that One Hopeful Place recently was named the recipient of more than $500,000 in donations to help it complete its second phase, which will enable the shelter to house all homeless people in the Fort Walton Beach area.

"We have to take care of that (lack of streetlights by the shelter), especially with the announcement" of the donations, Corcoran said.

Fleischman said he was very direct when talking with Corcoran and the shelter Executive Director Nathan Monk when talking about the lighting issue.

"I made it clear with Ted and Nathan that if any homeless person gets killed out here, it’s on your shoulders," Fleischman said.

Monk said One Hopeful Place has learned from Gulf Power that installing streetlights all along North Beal Extension could cost about $7,000. He thinks One Hopeful Place or a combination of the shelter and area businesses will end up paying for the lights.

Monk also pointed out that there are no tent cities along N. Beal Extension, but there are a number of low-income housing properties, a small corner store with a bar and a laundromat in the area.

"I think having better lighting along any pedestrian-trafficked area is good," Monk said. "I certainly don’t believe that One Hopeful Place is the leading contributor to pedestrian traffic on North Beal Extension by any stretch."