A fatal accident occurred in Baker Sunday night near Joe Jordan Road.

BAKER — Two Alabama residents were killed in a collision in Baker on Sunday night.

Taylor Willis, 27, of Dozier, Alabama, was traveling north on State Road 189 in a 2012 Kia Rio, approximately a half mile south of Joe Jordan Road in Baker, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Jeremy Richardson, 30, of Baker, was traveling south on State Road 189 in a 2007 Dodge 2500, approximately a half-mile south of Joe Jordan Road.

Willis failed to maintain her lane and drifted into the southbound lane. Willis steered the Kia back into the northbound lane. At the same time, Richardson steered his Dodge truck into the northbound lane while Willis was in the southbound lane in an attempt to avoid a collision, the release said.

As a result, the front of Willis’ vehicle collided with the front of Richardson’s truck in the northbound lane.

Willis, was taken to North Okaloosa Medical Center, but died on the way. Hannah Miller, 22 of Andalusia, Alabama was a passenger in Willis’ vehicle. She was pronounced dead on scene.

Richardson sustained minor injuries.

Charges are pending, the release said.