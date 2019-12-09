A man was hospitalized after a shooting at Legacy at Country Club Apartments late Sunday.
Police were called to the complex off Mimosa Park Road just before 10:30 p.m.
One person was transported to DCH Regional Medical Center. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators were working looking for evidence in the parking lot and speaking to witnesses.
No further information was available as of midnight.
