Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee wants attorney Daniel Uhlfelder to stop talking about him on social media while courts litigate customary use.

SOUTH WALTON — South Walton resident and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee has asked the Florida Bar to order attorney Daniel Uhlfelder to stop posting about him online.

In a complaint filed last month, Huckabee claims Uhlfelder has been using social media to harass him and disparage his name. The two men are on opposite sides of the Walton County legal battle over beach access.

“His commentary has thrust me into the spotlight of this litigation in a negative manner and reflects poorly upon members of the Florida Bar,” the complaint states.

Uhlfelder represents a group called Florida Beaches for All that has sided with the Walton County Commission in its lawsuit seeking a declaration of customary use across 26 miles of Gulf of Mexico coastline.

Huckabee is one of many beach property owners fighting to protect their claims of private property rights, extending, in many cases, to the mean high water line.

How to grow your Twitter following from 400 to 66,000 in one weekend: Get into a feud with Mike Huckabee https://t.co/DIAtdNCgWg

— Daniel W. Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) December 9, 2019

The complaint states that Uhlfelder uses his Twitter account to disparage Huckabee while at the same time associating the social media platform with his law business. This, Huckabee claims, harms the integrity of the legal profession. He has asked that the Florida Bar discipline Uhlfelder.

“Mr. Uhlfelder’s conduct is egregious and embarrassing to the legal profession. He is using a public forum to post humiliating and disparaging information about me during the course of active litigation in which he represents an adverse party,” the claim states. “The Florida Bar should, in the words of the Florida Supreme Court, require Mr. Uhlfelder to curb and control such childish peevishness.”

An attorney for Uhlfelder fired off a letter of his own to the Florida Bar calling for the group to immediately dismiss the Huckabee complaint, which, a Bar spokeswoman said, is presently at the “staff level of investigation.”

Uhlfelder’s representative labeled Huckabee’s complaining “yet another attempt by certain individuals ... to attack any individual who voices support of customary use in a strategic effort to chill support for customary use.”

The letter noted that many of the tweets or retweets Huckabee complains of were taken from published cartoons or articles. It asked why Huckabee doesn’t seek recourse against the entities that published the cartoons or articles.

“If Mr. Huckabee, a public figure, really wants to complain about this name calling, as he states, he has a civil remedy for libel or slander and should pursue that as opposed to having pressure applied by the Florida Bar,” the letter said.

The letter from Uhlfelder’s attorney even asserts that Huckabee’s true motivation for filing the Bar complaint might have been due to Uhlfelder’s posting of a photo showing Huckabee in the company of two men, Lev Parnis and Igor Fruman, who have been charged with election finance crimes.

Regardless of the motivation, Huckabee’s complaint to the Bar has raised Uhlfelder’s visibility on social media. He said Monday that since news of the complaint became public, the number of people following him on Twitter has grown from 422 to just under 75,000.

