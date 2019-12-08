The city of Crestview held its Christmas tree lighting and parade on Saturday, Dec. 7.

The Christmas tree lighting was held on the Okaloosa County Courthouse terrace. City officials hit the switch and then the Crestview Community Chorus sang a few holiday songs. The event was followed by residents lining Main Street to see all of the “Toyland” themed floats.

The night was filled with candy, music and of course, Santa Claus.